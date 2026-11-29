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Everton have entered the race to sign Ilyas Hidaoui, a defender at Morocco's Mohammed VI Academy, threatening Barcelona's efforts to land the 18-year-old, who is regarded as one of the brightest emerging talents in Moroccan football.

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According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", Everton have joined the race with Barcelona for Hidaoui. The Catalan club had already shown strong interest in the Moroccan defender and even submitted an offer to sign him.

English outlet "Goodison News" revealed that Everton are ready to take on Barcelona for the player. Hidaoui has been on trial at Finch Farm, the club's training ground, since the start of last week.

Everton haven't made a formal financial offer yet. The club are still assessing the player's potential and could make their move once the trial is over.

Still, having the Moroccan defender under their direct, daily watch is a major step in Everton's bid to get the deal done.

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The English outlet added that Barcelona have already lodged a formal offer, although the Mohammed VI Academy have yet to make a final decision on the player's future.

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Le360 Sport, citing a source close to the deal, report that Barcelona and Everton are the two clubs furthest along in talks to sign one of the most promising talents in Moroccan football.

Nothing is settled, though. The Mohammed VI Academy are in no rush to decide the player's future and want to study every offer before making their final call.

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The English interest looks strong and goes beyond Everton, although the Toffees have been the most serious and the most open about wanting the Moroccan defender.

Manchester City and Chelsea also made offers for the player, but the academy rejected both for failing to meet the required financial terms.

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The value of the offers hasn't been disclosed. Even so, the player appears to have become the subject of a bidding contest, with the aim of securing the largest possible fee from his departure.

Hidaoui is comfortable at centre-back or right-back, and he won the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations with Morocco in 2025.

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He was named best talent at the most recent international tournament organised by his academy, earning the award with his technical ability, tactical intelligence and knack for building play and carrying the ball out under pressure.

Barcelona want one of the most promising young defenders in Moroccan football. Everton won't make it easy for them.

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The final decision rests with the Mohammed VI Academy, who will weigh up the offers on the table before choosing Hidaoui's next destination.