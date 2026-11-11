€40 million: spectacular winter transfer at VfB Stuttgart?

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VfB Stuttgart are apparently willing to let Bilal El Khannouss leave in the coming winter transfer window, according to Sky.

For offers of 40 million euros plus bonus payments or more, the Swabians are reportedly willing to talk. They have yet to enter concrete negotiations with another club.

Galatasaray Istanbul are understood to be the most interested club, although their long-standing interest in the Moroccan attacking player has reportedly gone no further than monitoring him.

Having spent a year on loan at VfB, El Khannouss joined permanently from Leicester City last summer when the club exercised their 15 million euro purchase option to sign the 22-year-old.

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How has Bilal El Khannouss's season gone so far?

El Khannouss has fallen short of expectations this year after an impressive debut season. He has scored just two goals in 15 competitive appearances across all competitions, and reports also suggest he is not entirely happy with his playing time under coach Sebastian Hoeneß.

Next matches S04 Bundesliga 12:30 VFB

With his playing time reportedly a source of unhappiness, VfB are apparently considering letting El Khannouss leave in the winter. His contract in Stuttgart runs until 30 June 2029, and it reportedly includes a fixed release clause of 75 million euros.

El Khannouss could, for example, replace Leroy Sane on the attacking flank at Galatasaray. According to Sky reports, the German is a candidate for a move because of his poor performances so far.