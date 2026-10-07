The English Football Association announced its verdict on Wednesday. Eckert can keep working at the English second-tier club and will remain on the touchline for the Saints.

An independent English Football League commission found that the 33-year-old had led a "sophisticated and targeted plan" to spy on opponents' training sessions in the spring. Middlesbrough, Oxford United and Ipswich Town were affected. Southampton had admitted the allegations.

The affair had already proved particularly costly in May: after the semi-final win against Middlesbrough, Southampton were excluded from the Championship play-offs for promotion to the Premier League, with the defeated opponents taking their place. The Saints were also docked four points for the current season. Without the punishment, Southampton would now be in a play-off place rather than 13th.

Eckert's defence before the FA was certainly curious: during his questioning in the summer, the former RB Leipzig youth coach said he had not known that spying on opposing teams was against the rules in England. He said the practice was widespread in European football. Eckert had already apologised publicly in June and most recently asked again for "forgiveness".

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Still, the German has the backing of club owner Dragan Solak. Eckert is "a good person who made bad decisions", the Serbian media mogul said after the verdict. He said he firmly believed Eckert was "one of Europe's most exciting young coaches", even if he had deprived the club of "the chance of £200 million".