Espanyol sack manager Manolo Gonzalez after humiliating Copa del Rey exit to fourth-tier Sestao

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Espanyol have officially parted ways with head coach Manolo Gonzalez following a disastrous exit from the Copa del Rey at the hands of fourth-tier opposition. The Catalan club confirmed the decision on Tuesday after a dramatic 4-3 defeat against Sestao River Club proved to be the final straw for the hierarchy.

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Catalan club act after cup embarrassment

The La Liga side reached a breaking point following their extra-time capitulation against Sestao, a result that sent shockwaves through Spanish football. Gonzalez had entered the fixture under immense scrutiny, acknowledging that his position was under threat before the first whistle even blew. However, the nature of the defeat made his departure almost inevitable as the board decided to move in a different direction immediately after the final whistle.

This decision ends a tenure that spanned several seasons and saw the manager navigate the club through significant highs and lows. Gonzalez leaves having overseen 107 official games, a figure that highlights his longevity at the RCDE Stadium before the current campaign unraveled. His ability to maintain stability in the top flight had previously earned him plenty of credit with the supporters and board alike.





Espanyol thank departing boss

The club released a formal communication to confirm the exit, acknowledging the coach's contributions despite the recent downturn in results. The hierarchy further noted that they valued his dedication throughout various sporting challenges. "RCD Espanyol have decided to bring Manolo González’s tenure as coach of the club to an end. The two parties part ways after more than three seasons and 107 official games in charge of the first team, a period during which he left his personal and professional mark, both on the pitch and in the team’s day-to-day operations," that is the official statement from Espanyol.

"RCD Espanyol, on behalf of club president Alan Pace, and its Board of Directors, wish to express our gratitude to Manolo González for the work, commitment, and effort he has shown since taking charge of the first team. The club particularly values​​the professionalism and dedication he brought to his role, as well as the way he tackled the various sporting challenges he faced. The club wish him the very best of luck and success in his future endeavours."

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Gonzalez takes responsibility for failure

In the aftermath of the cup disaster, a visibly emotional Gonzalez did not shy away from the criticism directed at the team's performance. He admitted that the loss was a career low point and accepted that the buck stopped with him. The manager's honesty reflected a man who knew his time in the dugout was coming to an end following such a significant sporting failure against lowly opposition.

"(I'm) feeling really down, completely shattered, and bearing the full weight of responsibility for everything. It’s one of the worst ⁠days of my life, without a doubt," Gonzalez said.

Relegation fears loom over RCDE Stadium

The timing of the dismissal is heavily influenced by the club's precarious position in the league table, where results have been equally disappointing. Espanyol have suffered four losses in their last five matches, a run of form that has seen them slide into the relegation zone. Currently sitting 18th with only eight points, the threat of dropping back to the Segunda Division is becoming increasingly real for the Catalan outfit. The search for a successor begins immediately as the club prepares for a crucial league encounter against Villarreal this Friday.