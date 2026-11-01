Erik ten Hag: ‘I had a long phone conversation with that club, but...’

FC Twente technical director Erik ten Hag has told Goedemorgen Eredivisie why he said 'no' to an approach from Feyenoord's Dennis te Kloese.

After disappointing league results, Feyenoord's board dismissed Brian Priske in February 2025. They approached Ten Hag about succeeding him.

"I had a long phone conversation with Feyenoord. They are a great club and I felt a certain connection with Te Kloese (Feyenoord's technical director at the time, ed.), but my history at Ajax led me to decide against it," Ten Hag began.

"And after 17 years of always being on the move as a coach, having carried straight on after my career, I had finally reached a point where I could take a step back for a while," he continued.

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"To take stock, reflect and do something different for once. Ultimately, I think it was good to take a step back from football for a while," said Ten Hag.

Timo Letschert then asked his former coach whether he would ever want to coach Ajax again. "I wouldn't rule it out, but before we get any headlines: I'm now technical director at FC Twente and I'm very happy there."

Feyenoord eventually appointed Robin van Persie. The former striker finished second with the club last season, but was nevertheless dismissed in the summer.