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Daouda Weidmann's performances for FC Twente have caught the eye of several European clubs, RMC Sport reports. Villarreal have a concrete interest in the 23-year-old midfielder. Several Bundesliga clubs are also tracking his development.

Weidmann has been one of the Eredivisie's breakout stars this season. His stunning winner against PSV (3-2) remains the highlight.

The former Paris Saint-Germain youth player has been involved in thirteen goals in all competitions this season, scoring six and providing seven assists. His form has put him firmly on the radar of clubs abroad.

According to RMC Sport , Villarreal are particularly interested in the midfielder. The Spanish club are not alone: several German clubs that regularly compete in the Champions League are also monitoring Weidmann. It is not yet known which Bundesliga clubs are involved.

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As interest grows, FC Twente want to keep Weidmann and have offered him a one-season contract extension, with an option for a further year. The two parties have yet to reach an agreement. His current deal at De Grolsch Veste runs until mid-2030.

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Talks over a new deal have continued for several months without a breakthrough, according to the French sports broadcaster. Interest from abroad keeps growing. FC Twente now face the challenge of keeping the Frenchman at the club.

Weidmann came through the Paris Saint-Germain youth academy, where he played alongside Xavi Simons, Warren Zaïre-Emery and Ayman Kari, among others. He never broke into the Parisian club's first team.

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Several injuries hampered his progress, and he never made an official appearance for PSG's first team. In 2022, he moved to Italian club Torino to continue his career elsewhere. He then joined RKC Waalwijk, where he got his first taste of Dutch football.

Weidmann moved to FC Twente for just over €1 million in the summer of 2025 and has since become a valued member of the team. Technical director Erik ten Hag recently described him as an 'exceptional' player. Transfermarkt currently values him at around €6 million.