Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has made it clear on more than one occasion that he doesn't dwell on his own numbers.

The records keep coming, and the German attaches only relative importance to them. The latest saw Barcelona equal the best start in La Liga history, a perfect run through the first nine rounds.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Flick will reach his 100th win with Barcelona if he beats Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Since arriving at the Catalan club in the summer of 2024, Flick has taken charge of Barça in 129 matches across all official competitions. Those wins have delivered two La Liga titles, two Spanish Super Cups and one Copa del Rey.

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Standing in his way is Luis Enrique, the Paris coach, who reached 100 wins in just 126 matches with Barcelona. That's three fewer than Flick, at a rate of 79.3%.

No coach in Barcelona's history has reached the mark quicker than Enrique. Pep Guardiola needed 139 matches to get there with the Catalans.

Enrique ended his spell at Barcelona with 138 wins from 181 matches, a rate of 76.2%. Flick is tracking the same course. His win rate will hit 77.5% once he lands his 100th victory, and the numbers could grow more impressive still as his tenure goes on.

Flick's method is built on winning, and it rarely ends in defeat. Of the 128 matches Barcelona have played under him so far, the team have lost only 19 times.

Add in the ten draws, a low figure next to the sides run by other coaches, and Barcelona have avoided defeat in 85% of their games. That's an excellent return, though Enrique managed 88%.