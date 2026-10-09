Paris Saint-Germain confirmed on Friday, with the international break over, that Ousmane Dembélé and Nuno Mendes have been handed a few days off.

According to newspaper Mundo Deportivo, the pair will sit out Saturday's Ligue 1 clash against Le Mans at the Parc des Princes, where Luis Enrique's side host the visitors.

Paris explained the move in a statement on their X account: "In coordination with coach Enrique and the sporting management, Ousmane Dembélé and Nuno Mendes are receiving a period of rest. Each will resume training on Saturday 10 October and Sunday 11 October, respectively."

Fatigue had piled up for two of Enrique's most important players over the international break.

Next matches PSG Ligue 1 14:45 LEM

Dembélé started two of France's four matches and came off the bench in the other two, racking up 82 minutes in total.

Mendes worked even harder. The Portugal full-back played three full games under Jorge Jesus and lasted until the 78th minute in the fourth.

This is the second time Dembélé has been rested this season. Enrique and his staff gave him a first break at the end of August, feeling he needed it after a draining campaign that he rounded off at the World Cup with France.