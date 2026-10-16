Enrique dodges questions before the Barcelona battle and responds to Maresca's noise

Luis Enrique faced the media on Friday ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Strasbourg in the seventh round of the French league.

Tomorrow's game is the last job on the Parisians' list before Barcelona arrive at the Parc des Princes next Tuesday, with top spot in the Champions League on the line.

Strasbourg came first for the PSG boss. He refused to say whether he would shuffle his pack with the Catalans in mind.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Enrique said: "I don't want to explain anything. Every time we pick the line-up, we think about the short, medium and long term."

He continued: "The most important thing is to beat Strasbourg, then to prepare in the best way for the next match, and to try to win every match."

His side have just won 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City. Domestically, it's a different story. They sit sixth in the French league, three points behind leaders Monaco.

Enzo Maresca had blamed his defeat on PSG's ability to rest more of their players in league games. Luis Enrique wasn't letting that one go.

"This is the usual noise that surrounds a team like Paris," the Spaniard said. "Before I joined the club, I used to hear that this team would never win the Champions League because of the level of the domestic competition. Then when you win, people find excuses and complain. That's life, and we accept it."

As for Strasbourg, Enrique warned there would be nothing easy about it. The opposition, he said, have plenty of quality.

One other question came his way: can his coaching style be taught? The answer was blunt.

He said: "It's very easy, you have to run like mad, it's simple. It doesn't depend on age, but on your technical quality and your mentality. That's the key: being ready to attack and defend."