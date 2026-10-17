Luis Enrique hailed Ousmane Dembele's impact in Paris Saint-Germain's 3-1 win over Strasbourg on Saturday, in the seventh round of the French league.

The French star came off the bench with Strasbourg 1-0 up. He turned the game on its head with a goal and an assist, even after missing a penalty.

Speaking to French newspaper"L'Equipe" after the match, Enrique said of Dembele: "I told him: if you play 25 minutes and provide a decisive pass and score a goal, then you don't need to play more. That is enough."

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Dembele was furious about the miss, according to the Spanish coach, who admits penalties are a problem area for his side. PSG have converted just one of the four they have been awarded this season.

"Every time we have played a final, we have had takers with quality," Enrique continued. "We have a lot of players capable of taking penalties, but it is true that we are missing a specialist. With Vitinha and Ousmane, we have plenty of players who can strike penalties."

Asked about Dembele's development and his impact in big matches, Enrique pointed to the winger's Barcelona grounding. "He was at the best football school, which is Barcelona. In his style of play, he knew everything in advance."

The former Barca star and coach went on: "Whenever you get the chance to see a player from Barcelona, you will find him adapting to what I love in football. He understands completely whether he has to position himself in a wide area or in the middle. Understanding the game is fundamental for us, and when you have players who already have this experience, it is a completely different matter for us."



