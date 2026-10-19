Luis Enrique has admitted Paris Saint-Germain have a problem from 12 yards. The PSG boss spoke out after Ousmane Dembele squandered another spot-kick in the 3-1 win over Strasbourg in Ligue 1, with the eagerly awaited meeting with Barcelona to come tomorrow, Tuesday.

Asked about it after the match, Enrique said his team lack a specialist penalty taker, given how often they have been missed in recent weeks, even though PSG have kept winning and got past those errors.

"It's true, we lack a penalty specialist," the Spanish coach said, explaining that the side have a number of players capable of taking them, but still need one who is effective and consistent in that role.

Dembele's miss against Strasbourg came just days after Ferran Torres saw his penalty saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma against Manchester City in the Champions League, a game that ended 4-2 to Torres' side.

Desire Doue also missed from the spot against Le Mans in a 3-1 PSG win, though Lucas Beraldo converted his in the same game. The errors keep piling up.

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Khvicha Kvaratskhelia joined the list too, missing a penalty for Georgia in the 1-0 defeat by Northern Ireland.

None of it has cost PSG points in recent weeks, and that is precisely what makes the problem so awkward ahead of the challenges to come, where small details could prove decisive.

Enrique ran through his options. "We have many players who are good at taking them, but it's true that we are missing one player. Even so, with Vitinha, Ousmane and others, we have many players capable of taking them."

There is a happier precedent. In the Champions League final shoot-out against Arsenal, Goncalo Ramos, Desire Doue, Achraf Hakimi and Lucas Beraldo all scored to hand PSG the title. Nuno Mendes missed his.