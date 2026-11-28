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Abdallah Sima wrote his name into the history books on Saturday by scoring all five of Lens' goals in a stunning 5-2 comeback win at Angers. The former Brighton striker struck five times in 38 minutes, becoming the first player in Europe's top five leagues to score five in a game since Luka Jovic in 2018, and handed new coach Didier Digard his first win.

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Sima's remarkable five-goal blitz

Sima produced one of the most remarkable performances of the season, scoring all five goals as Lens came from behind to win 5-2 at Angers in Ligue 1. According to BBC Sport, the Senegal international is the first player to score five in a game in Europe's top five leagues since Jovic did so for Eintracht Frankfurt against Fortuna Dusseldorf in October 2018.

Sima levelled in the 43rd minute to make it 1-1 at half-time. Angers went back in front shortly after the break, but he struck in the 64th, 70th, 76th and 81st minutes to complete the turnaround.

First Ligue 1 five-goal haul since 2014

The last player to score five in a Ligue 1 match was Carlos Eduardo, for Nice against Guingamp in October 2014, and Sima is only the 17th player in the history of the French top flight to achieve the feat. Remarkably, Lens boss Digard played alongside Eduardo for Nice that day.

The 25-year-old had scored just once in six Ligue 1 appearances this season before the trip to Angers, where he previously spent time on loan. He needed only five shots on target to score his five goals, with four of them coming in a 17-minute spell.

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Sima credits his team-mates

Speaking to Ligue 1+ after the game, Sima said: "Honestly, it's something exceptional. It's something that will stay with me forever, I can say. Engraved for life, that's for sure. We talked at half-time, we told each other we had to wake up. That's what we did and I think we deserved it."

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Paying tribute to his team-mates, he added: "Without them, it would have been complicated. I would never have scored five goals. I thank them and I'm happy to have scored five goals. But for me, the most important thing is the collective."

Digard gets off the mark

Digard claimed his first victory in charge after taking over during a turbulent start to the season amid Ligue 1's managerial sacking spree. Speaking after the match, he admitted he was "annoyed" by the first half, before adding: "We had a player in a state of grace, but he was magnificently served by the others. Abdallah... it was his day."

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Lens are now seventh, and Digard will hope Sima can keep this form going.