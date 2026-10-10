Emotional Dusan Tadic hits out hard after Ajax - NEC: ‘This is very sad’

Dusan Tadic responded to his earlier interview with NU.nl on ESPN after Ajax - NEC (1-1). He hit out at the media, who he says twisted his words.

“Yes, a very strange day. Strange match. Very emotional,” Tadic says. “Ajax are my love and will always be in my heart. But on the other hand, I now play for NEC, and as a professional I have to give everything for the club. It was a bit of an emotional battle.”

Before kick-off, the Ajax fans unveiled a large banner for Tadic and it clearly moved him. “I have many memories here in this stadium, then a lot of emotions come out. Yes, that is beautiful, but also emotional. You see so many familiar faces, supporters... That is always in your head,” he says with tears in his eyes.

After that, Milan van Dongen puts Tadic's earlier remarks to NU.nl to him. “I regularly make preparatory actions and do not get the ball. Or I do not get it back after a few touches. Then apparently my brain works too fast. I find it hard, I am often battling with myself and then there is a storm in my head,” the veteran said there, among other things.

“To be honest, it is a shame,” Tadic says on ESPN. “I have so much experience and I know that the media are always looking for something. You can twist words, the context... I would never disrespect people at NEC. Never. I have never done that in my life. But you cannot compare NEC and Ajax, and I do not mean that in a bad way.”

He continues: “I am not saying a single bad word about NEC, I know what I said. But it is very sad to see this in the media. It happens too often. I do not know why. Because in this way you make sure players no longer want to give interviews. But that is not what I am like.”

Tadic then expands on his earlier remarks. “Ajax are a top-10 club in Europe, in terms of history, players who have played here, all aspects. NEC are a great club, in the sub-top. They had a very good season last year, now we are going into Europe, we are growing. With a great coach, a good structure. The club are growing.”

He adds: “But if you ask me who have better players, Ajax or NEC? It is easier to play with good players than with less good players. But should I then only give interviews on camera, so that you hear what I mean? That is sad. That does not feel good,” he concludes.