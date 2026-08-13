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Aston Villa Training Session and Press Conference - UEFA Super Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Emery's quality is stunning: Emery names his pick for the Ballon d'Or

Ballon d'Or
Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa
Paris Saint-Germain
Aston Villa
UEFA Super Cup
U. Emery
K. Kvaratskhelia
France
England
Austria
Spain
Georgia

Aston Villa lost the European Super Cup

Unai Emery has named his winner for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, and he did it in the aftermath of the UEFA Super Cup.

Paris Saint-Germain lifted the trophy last night, beating Aston Villa 2-1 at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria.

The PSG star, Emery reckons, is the frontrunner for the game's biggest individual prize.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia caught the eye of the Spaniard. The Georgian winger opened the scoring in the 20th minute.

"Kvaratskhelia is the leading candidate to win the Ballon d'Or in my opinion," Emery said in the press conference. "He is a wonderful player."

Club Friendlies
Borussia Moenchengladbach crest
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
Super Cup
Lens crest
Lens
RCL
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG

Villa had built a plan to blunt his threat. It didn't work. "We tried to stop him, but the quality he showed was astonishing," Emery said.

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