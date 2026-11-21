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Chelsea suffered a painful defeat at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon as visitors Leeds ran out 4-1 winners. Key player Moises Caicedo also went off injured.

Emmanuel Emegha made his first start for Chelsea. The Dutch striker joined from RC Strasbourg last summer for €25 million.

The former Sparta and Royal Antwerp player did not take long to score. Morgan Rogers set him up in the 25th minute, and Emegha fired a powerful shot into the near corner.

Just before the goal, Chelsea had suffered a major setback. Caicedo left the pitch injured, with Jordan Henderson replacing him.

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Chelsea's lead did not last long. Noah Okafor brought the visitors level inside 28 minutes, dribbling into the penalty area before disguising his shot and firing through the legs of two defenders into the far corner.

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Shortly after half-time, Leeds took the lead. The referee awarded a penalty for a handball by Rogers, a decision sure to prompt debate after the match.

The British attacker had held his arms in front of his face as a shot came at him from close range, and the ball struck them. Rightly or wrongly, Calvert-Lewin converted from the spot to make it 2-1.

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Moments later, Okafor scored his second of the afternoon. The Swiss attacker met a cross from the flank and fired into the top corner.

Brenden Aaronson completed the scoring at 4-1 in the closing stages, finishing neatly from a through ball at a very difficult angle.

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Tottenham Hotspur - Ipswich Town 2-0

Eighteen-year-old Luca Williams-Barnett scored and provided an assist on his first Premier League start for Tottenham. After a quarter of an hour, the highly rated youngster opened the scoring by turning in a Pedro Porro cross with his shin.

Jan Paul van Hecke headed over shortly afterwards, while Mohamed Kudus hit the post with a fine free-kick. Just before half-time, goalkeeper Christian Walton twice denied Williams-Barnett a second goal.

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Shortly after the break, the highly rated English youngster beat his marker and delivered a precise cross for Dominic Solanke to slide home: 2-0. Williams-Barnett came off to a standing ovation after 65 minutes.