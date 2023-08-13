Edson Castillo fires Kaizer Chiefs into MTN8 semi-final with late strike against Cape Town City

Kaizer Chiefs advanced to the semi-finals of the MTN8 after they fought back from a goal down to beat Cape Town City in their own backyard.

Chiefs advance to the MTN8 semi-finals

Castillo scored the winner for Amakhosi

Chiefs will wait for the draw later this evening

WHAT HAPPENED: Edson Castillo was the hero for Kaizer Chiefs as they advanced to the semi-finals of the MTN8 after beating Cape Town City 2-1 at the Athlone Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Christian Saile came off the bench to make the difference for Molefi Ntseki's side as he played a delightful cross to Castillo, who slotted in a half-volley to add Chiefs' name to the hat for the semi-final draw.

Before Castillo scored the winner in stoppage time, Marc Van Heerden opened the scoring in the 24th minute after he towered over Chiefs' defence to head home a cross from Taahir Goedeman. At first glance, it appeared as though the header hit the upright but in hindsight, Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen had retrieved the ball after it had crossed the line.

ALL EYES ON: Mduduzi Mdantsane was handed his full debut for Chiefs and the spotlight was on him as he was playing against his former team. He did not disappoint as he helped Du Preez score Amakhosi's first goal of the season. Mdantsane played a pass that found the pacy attacker on his bike and he made no mistake in front of goal as he fired through the legs of Darren Keet to score the equalizer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi join fellow Soweto giants Orlando Pirates, who are the defending champions, in the semi-finals. Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns also booked their place in the last four after defeating Moroka Swallows on Saturday.

WHAT'S NEXT: The draw for the MTN8 semi-finals will be held immediately after the SuperSport United and Stellenbosch FC this evening.