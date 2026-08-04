Mitchel Bakker is free to find a new club with immediate effect. The Dutchman has one year left on his contract at Atalanta, but can leave on a free transfer.

That is according to the usually reliable journalist Ben Jacobs. He reports that Atalanta view the 26-year-old wing-back as 'surplus to requirements', and the club have now told him he can go.

Last summer, Bakker looked to be on his way out before he suffered the misfortune of tearing his cruciate ligament. That injury helped limit him to just 8 minutes in Serie A this season.

Before joining Atalanta in 2023, the left-footer played for Ajax, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayer Leverkusen. He is still under contract there until mid-2027, but he will not see it out.

Where Bakker ends up next remains unclear. The former Netherlands youth international has previously been linked with Celtic. Clubs from the Turkish Süper Lig are also said to be waiting in the wings.

While Bakker is heading for the exit, Atalanta still have another Dutchman in their squad in Marten de Roon. The midfielder has grown into the club captain and a club icon.