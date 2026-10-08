Dutch striker breaches betting rule: 61 bets over a 15-month period

The Football Association (FA) have punished Marin Sherif for breaching rule E1.2, British media report.The four-time Netherlands youth international, who plays for Everton Under-21s, has been fined £5,000, the equivalent of around €5,900.

"The player admitted that he breached FA rule E1.2 by placing, allowing or enabling 61 bets on football matches to be placed," the FA write. The bets were placed between 20 November 2024 and 12 February 2026.

According to The Independent, Sherif admitted the bets, with a total stake of almost £2,000 (€2,360), were placed from an account in his name. However, he also stated that he never placed the bets himself. The FA accepted that.

"During a hearing before an independent regulatory commission, account was taken of Sherif's prompt admission of guilt after he was charged in August, his co-operation with the procedure and his 'genuine remorse'," writes The Independent.

Born in Liberia, the 20-year-old grew up in the Netherlands. The 1.93-metre poacher came through Almere City's academy, where he stood out. Clubs were queueing up for him and, in the end, Everton snapped him up in 2019.

Since moving to Liverpool, Sherif has developed well and has already come close to a first-team debut a few times. Under contract with Everton until mid-2027, he was loaned out last season first to Rotherham and later to Port Vale. He scored two goals for both clubs.

At international level, he made four appearances for the Netherlands Under-17s in 2023. In March that year, Sherif was called up for a number of European Championship qualifiers. The left-footer impressed and was ultimately allowed to go to the European Under-17 Championship in Hungary. In total, he has four youth caps to his name.



