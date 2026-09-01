Durban City and Stellenbosch settle for dull goalless draw with barely 0.94xG between them

Durban City FC and Stellenbosch FC settled for a dull 0-0 stalemate in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday night.

Durban welcomed Stellenbosch to Chatsworth, searching for a rare second win in the 2026/27 Betway Premiership season.

In their previous match, City claimed a 2-0 victory over Kruger United, who are in their first season in SA’s top flight, having gained promotion from the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

The KwaZulu-Natal-based outfit had the first shot at a goal in the 28th minute after Gaston Sirino fired a long-range shot that went inches away off target.

Sirino had another opportunity to give the hosts the lead in the 41st minute, but he went just over the crossbar. As a result, the match went into the half-time break deadlocked at 0-0.

In the early minutes of the second half, the two sides struggled for momentum, failing to create goal-scoring opportunities.

With the clock winding down, Stellenbosch and Durban couldn't find the back of the net, ultimately settling for one point apiece.

After the draw, Durban City are sitting fifth on the log with six points in five matches, while Stellies are positioned 10th with five points.







