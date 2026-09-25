Dumfries on Germany's controversial goal: we know Kimmich's tricks

Denzel Dumfries has taken aim at Germany captain Joshua Kimmich for playing on during the move that led to Germany's goal in yesterday's 1-1 draw between the two sides. The Netherlands defender was speaking after Thursday's opening-round UEFA Nations League clash at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

Dumfries said, in press statements after the match: "The left winger (Amiri) looked at me as if he was going to stop, then played the ball to Kimmich. We know Kimmich. He is a world-class player, but we know his tricks."

The Real Madrid player continued: "(Kimmich) carried on playing and they scored the goal. That should not happen to us, and maybe we should do these things too."

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He added: "I did indeed go to confront him (Kimmich), yes, definitely. In the end, you are left with the feeling that it was not quite right."

Germany's goal had sparked controversy. The visitors kept the move alive despite Dutch player Brian Brobbey lying injured on the ground, and Felix Nmecha finished it off in the 32nd minute.

Cody Gakpo dragged the Netherlands level in second-half stoppage time, the Liverpool man's strike sealing a 1-1 finish. It marked Jürgen Klopp's first game as Germany boss and Xavi Hernández's bow at the helm of the Netherlands.



