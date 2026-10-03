Barcelona issued a statement on Saturday evening over the eagerly awaited Clasico, due to take place tomorrow, Sunday, in the Spanish women's league, after a deterioration in weather conditions.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona struck an agreement to change the Clasico's kick-off time following negotiations with Real Madrid and officials of the women's Liga.

In an official statement, the club confirmed tomorrow's match will now kick off at 19:00 rather than the 17:00 slot originally set.

The Catalan club explained that all parties had agreed the new time, factoring in the weather forecast and organisational requirements.

The statement added: "The confirmation of the new time comes as far in advance as possible, to make things easier for members and supporters, and to enable them to plan their journeys and attend the match with more time and greater comfort."

Barcelona stressed: "Small, foldable umbrellas are permitted into the stadium, whereas long, rigid umbrellas are not permitted in accordance with the safety regulations in force."

Over at AS, meanwhile, the storm battering the Catalan coast is reported to keep the red alert in place until 14:00 on Sunday afternoon.

Forecasts point to a sharp rise in the probability of rainfall across Catalonia, along with an increase in the level of risk.



