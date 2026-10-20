Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Atletico de Madrid v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Bart DHanis
Translated by

Dressing-room trouble: ‘Two players have clashed at Man United’

Manchester United

Gary Neville has reported trouble in the Manchester United dressing room on Sky Sports. The former player is fairly certain Amad Diallo and Lisandro Martínez have had a row.

Last week, Manchester United offered little resistance in the Champions League as they lost 2-0 away to Atlético Madrid.

Martínez appeared on camera for Amazon Prime after the match. In a scathing interview, he openly criticised the club's technical director.

According to Martínez, the club invested far too little in the squad last summer. He had expected much more. His comments drew considerable criticism. The club are considering not exercising their option to extend his contract by a year.

Diallo posted on Snapchat after the Argentine defender's interview: "An absolute disgrace, I'm speechless." The post also caused a considerable stir.

Neville is certain Diallo's post was aimed at Martínez. "I believe there was absolutely a heated discussion between them in the dressing room; they had an argument. One hundred per cent. It's impossible that they didn't discuss this issue with Martinez."

"If you think about Amad Diallo's Snapchat post: it was aimed at his team-mate, so it's clear they're at odds with each other. Martinez went too far, but so did Amad," he concludes.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google