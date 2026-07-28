Drama for Timon Wellenreuther shortly after departure from Feyenoord

Timon Wellenreuther has suffered an injury. The former Feyenoord player only recently moved to VfL Wolfsburg, but already has to watch from the sidelines.

Last Friday, Wolfsburg played a friendly against Olympique Lyon. The 105-minute match ended in a 0-2 win for the French side.

Wellenreuther played the full game in goal but could not stop the Germans slipping to defeat.

Via their official channels, Wolfsburg have confirmed the new signing did not come through the friendly unscathed. The 30-year-old goalkeeper has suffered a knee injury and will therefore be unavailable to Tobias Strobl's side for several weeks.

The exact seriousness of the injury is not known, but the damage appears to be limited. Wellenreuther will not need surgery.

Earlier this summer, Feyenoord allowed the goalkeeper to join VfL Wolfsburg for approximately one million euros, with the club set to play in the 2. Bundesliga next season. After four seasons, both parties decided to part ways. At the Rotterdam club, Wellenreuther won the league title, the KNVB Cup and the Johan Cruyff Shield.