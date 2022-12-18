Drake is set to make $1.75 million if Lionel Messi's Argentina beat France to lift the World Cup title in Doha on Sunday.

Rapper bet on Messi's Argentina

Sparks fears of infamous 'Drake Curse'

France take on Albiceleste on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? The world-famous music star has placed an incredible $1 million bet on Argentina winning the World Cup. If Messi and Co. do manage to beat the reigning champions France, he will bag a massive profit.

This is not the first time that Drake has bet big on football. In October he placed a $600,000 wager on Barcelona winning El Clasico and Arsenal beating Leeds United in the Premier League. While the Gunners did not disappoint him, the Catalan giants suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of their rivals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Canadian betting on the World Cup final may be a matter of concern for La Albiceleste due to the infamous 'Drake Curse'. It is a phenomenon whereby teams and individuals suffer misfortune in the wake of any sort of association with the rapper and music producer. Apparently, Drake is a bad luck charm for any sports stars he associates with.

WHAT NEXT? Reigning champions France are eyeing back-to-back World Cup titles on Sunday, while Lionel Scaloni's side will hope to lift the trophy after a 36-year weight.