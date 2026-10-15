Doubts surround Liverpool star's participation against Brentford

Dominik Szoboszlai remains a doubt for Liverpool's trip to Brentford next Saturday in the seventh round of the Premier League, with the Hungary star still nursing an injury.

Szoboszlai started Liverpool's first five Premier League matches before a hamstring problem ruled him out of last Sunday's 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City.

The Hungarian midfielder also sat out the midweek Champions League thrashing of LASK, which Liverpool won 6-3.

Andoni Iraola is without three key men. Szoboszlai joins attacking pair Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak on the sidelines.

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Iraola said he would have to "wait and see" whether any of the three recover in time to face Brentford on Saturday.

Speaking on Thursday, the manager told English newspaper "Metro": "It's too early for us to say that, we still have training tomorrow."

He continued: "Obviously they weren't ready for last night's game (against LASK)."

He went on: "We have to wait and see. I think it's still very early, but as I said before, they were not available for the previous matches, I leave the chance open this time, yes."

One absence is already confirmed. Ryan Gravenberch serves a suspension after his red card against City.







