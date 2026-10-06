Doubts over eligibility covered up: FIFA face the next World Cup scandal after the "Balogun case"

FIFA are said not to have removed the Democratic Republic of Congo from World Cup qualifying despite serious doubts over the eligibility of a national-team player.

The New York Times and Le Monde reported that on Tuesday, citing internal FIFA documents and correspondence. Le Monde wrote of a "delicate matter that FIFA covered up for political reasons".

According to the reports, legal experts at the world governing body found during an investigation that the paperwork for goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi's change of association had not been completed. Mpasi had previously played for French youth national teams. FIFA looked at several options, according to the reports, from a fine to Congo being excluded from the World Cup play-offs. In the end, none of those measures was implemented.

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A complaint by the Nigerian federation triggered the investigation. FIFA said it rejected it on formal grounds. Congo had qualified for the play-off tournament by beating Nigeria and sealed their World Cup place against Jamaica. Mpasi was on the pitch in every game until their round-of-16 exit against England.

Meanwhile, the New York Times drew a link between Infantino and the current head of the Congolese federation. Véron Mosengo-Omba, described as an ally of the Swiss, had been preparing his candidacy for the post at the head of the federation at the time of the investigation and was elected after qualification for the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

FIFA initially did not answer a SID enquiry on the subject. In response to an enquiry from the New York Times, the world governing body said: its committees are "autonomous and decide cases on the basis of the applicable regulations and the specific facts in each case". Infantino, who is dependent on support from Africa for his re-election in 2027 amid the power struggle, had no influence over such decisions.

Elsewhere at the World Cup, the lifting of the suspension of US striker Folarin Balogun triggered massive criticism. Ahead of the round of 16 against Belgium (1-4), US President Donald Trump said he had called Infantino and asked for Balogun's red-card suspension to be reviewed. The sanction was then withdrawn. FIFA insisted that their disciplinary committee had decided independently.