Double breakthrough at Barcelona: Flick awaits an unexpected surprise

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Barcelona's calculations regarding the upcoming phase are no longer linked solely to the team's results, but also to its ability to regain influential elements at a sensitive point in the season, after injuries imposed themselves on Hansi Flick's options and placed the midfield before difficult tests.

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Spanish newspaper AS report that Barcelona midfielder Rodri is recovering faster than expected. The player has shown such positive progress in rehabilitation that the medical staff are now rethinking his return date, and they could shave several days off his absence to get him back in action earlier than first planned.

The Spain international tore his biceps femoris muscle in his right thigh on 3 November, during the Champions League clash against Aston Villa. Barcelona's medical statement at the time gave no specific timeframe, but early leaks from inside the club pointed to a lay-off of four to five weeks.

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Those estimates sparked talk of a possible comeback on 8 December, when Barcelona face Rodri's former club Manchester City at the Spotify Camp Nou in the sixth round of the Champions League league phase. His recovery, though, has changed the maths for the better.

A potential date for Rodri's return

AS now float 2 December as the new target, when Barcelona host Atletico Madrid in a La Liga fixture brought forward because of both sides' commitments in the Spanish Super Cup.

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The club do not rule out Rodri getting medical clearance a few days earlier. That would open the door to a place in the squad for the clash against Deportivo on 29 November, where he could play a limited spell and gradually regain match sharpness ahead of the tougher test against Atletico Madrid.

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Inside the club, the feeling is that the player could even start against Atletico Madrid, provided his recovery keeps ticking along at the current rate with no setbacks.

Dani Olmo also close to returning

Rodri is not the only reason for the mood of optimism at Barcelona. Confidence is growing that Dani Olmo will be ready to return against Villarreal, the team's first match after the current international break.

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Olmo injured his left adductor muscle against Paris Saint-Germain on 20 October. He is expected back after a month out, in line with the initial estimates for his recovery.

Flick, then, could soon have his full range of midfield options back. He awaits Olmo's return when competition resumes after the break, while Rodri, on the new potential timeline, will miss only the two clashes against Villarreal in La Liga and Sabah of Azerbaijan in the Champions League before pushing for a return against Atletico Madrid.

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