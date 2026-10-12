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Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Double blow for Manchester United before Madrid trip

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United
Atletico Madrid
Manchester United
Champions League
Spain
England

Pressure mounts on Carrick

Manchester United's Champions League preparations have taken another hit. Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw both missed training ahead of the trip to Atletico Madrid, throwing their availability for the eagerly awaited fixture into doubt and piling more pressure on Michael Carrick.

A decision on whether the pair travel to the Spanish capital is expected later, with United counting on the game to restore some balance after a stuttering start to the season.

Shaw's case looks the more straightforward of the two. The club say he was given a scheduled rest day, having started Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Tottenham before Ayden Heaven replaced him in stoppage time.

The England full-back also sat out United's Champions League league phase meeting with Sabah last month through injury, so his situation is being monitored closely ahead of the next game.

Mainoo's absence raised far bigger questions. The midfielder played the full 90 minutes against Spurs with no obvious sign of a problem, then skipped Monday morning's session.

Next matches
ATM

ATM

Champions League

13 Oct 2026

MUN

MUN

Carrick and his staff will wait on news of both men before flying to Spain. United badly need technical stability and can't afford to lose influential players at this stage of the campaign, with the manager desperate to name his strongest possible side against Atletico.

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