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Abobakr El Mokadem
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Double blow: Algeria duo confirmed to miss Togo clash

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Algeria have been dealt a double blow after confirmation that two of their stars will miss the match against Togo, scheduled for 17 November, in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

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Algeria edged Togo 1-0 on Saturday evening at the Hocine Ait Ahmed Stadium, in the third round of qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, set to be co-hosted by Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

Anis Hadj Moussa started and teed up the winner against Togo, but the Feyenoord man will now miss the return leg in Lomé on Tuesday evening.

 Algeria confirmed his absence in an official statement, alongside that of Ibrahim Maza of Bayer Leverkusen. Both players are injured.

The pair picked up their injuries on Saturday night, and medical checks on Sunday morning ruled them out of the upcoming match.

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 Victory over Togo books Algeria's place at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

17 Nov 2026

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A precious win on Algerian soil

Rami Bensebaini struck the game's only goal, earning Algeria three vital points and tightening their grip on top spot in Group Nine. They now have seven points, while Togo stay stuck on three in third place.

Zambia sit second with four points, and Burundi prop up the group on two. Three rounds in, Algeria keep pulling clear at the summit.

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The hosts pressed hard from the off in search of an early goal. Anis Hadj Moussa had the first effort in the 12th minute, lashing a shot from outside the box that drifted weakly into the arms of goalkeeper Barcola.

A golden chance went begging in the 23rd minute. The ball dropped to Mohamed Amine Amoura inside the six-yard box, one-on-one with the keeper, but he struck it low and somehow saw it slide past the post.

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Amine Gouiri almost broke the deadlock before the break. He rose to meet a Nabil Bentaleb cross in the second minute of stoppage time, only for his header to flash just wide, and the first half finished goalless.

Togo came out looking to catch the hosts cold after the restart. They nearly took the lead in the 58th minute when Laba climbed to meet a cross inside the area, but his header flew past the post.

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Algeria hit back quickly through Gouiri, who skipped past the goalkeeper and fired goalwards, only for the defence to hack it clear for a corner.

The pressure finally told in the 76th minute. Hadj Moussa whipped in a precise cross, Bensebaini met it with a thumping header, and the ball nestled into the net to settle the contest.

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That win strengthens Algeria's position at the top of Group Nine. The two sides meet again next Tuesday, when Algeria travel to Lomé for the fourth round of qualifiers.

 

 

 

Written byAbobakr El Mokadem

Senior Editor

An Egyptian journalist since 2006. I initially specialized in covering local football, but over the years my interest expanded to global football, particularly the top five European leagues, with a special focus on La Liga and the Premier League.

Throughout these years, I combined field reporting with analytical work, and I became deeply involved in international football starting in 2017, when I joined Kooora.

At Kooora, I worked as a news editor, match analyst, translator, voice-over commentator, and video report producer, in addition to writing reports and articles, developing coverage plans for major events and key matches, and participating in their execution.

My passion for football began in 1990, during Egypt’s celebrations of qualifying for the Italy World Cup after a 56-year absence. I vividly remember the Egypt vs Netherlands match and Magdy Abdelghani’s historic equalizer.

On the global level, I became attached to Real Madrid at the start of the new millennium, following the great stars who wore its shirt, especially Zinedine Zidane, and later my favorite player Cristiano Ronaldo.

There are many unforgettable moments, but I would highlight Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Real Madrid in 2009 as the most important, as my favorite player joined the club I support in Europe.

Currently, I specialize in desk editing, translating international news and reports, proposing coverage ideas, and writing SEO-optimized content.

My all-time favorite lineup includes Gianluigi Buffon in goal; Cafu, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini, and Roberto Carlos in defense; Zinedine Zidane, Andrés Iniesta, Diego Maradona, and Pelé in midfield; and in attack Ronaldo Nazário, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Among the reports and analyses I published on Kooora:

– After Deco and Scaloni’s statements… Is Messi’s era over?

– A golden hour gives Real Madrid hope to overcome Barcelona

– Kooora Report: Unsung heroes who shaped the greatness of the Champions League

– Kooora Story: Real Madrid defeats “itself” and wins a historic title

You can follow me on my social media accounts via the following links:

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