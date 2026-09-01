Manchester City star Jack Grealish is on his way to a new Premier League home this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his account on the "X" network: "Breaking: Jack Grealish will undergo his medical on Tuesday morning ahead of joining Everton. The deal is done."



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He added: "An agreement has been reached with Manchester City over Grealish's move on loan, after obtaining the player's approval regarding the move to Everton."

Everton got their man after days of pushing. As Romano put it: "Everton had been pushing for several days to complete the deal, and have now succeeded in bringing Grealish back to their ranks."



