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FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-BOURNEMOUTHAFP
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Done deal: Grealish joins Manchester City's Premier League rival

Transfers
J. Grealish
Manchester City
Everton
Premier League
England

Is he rediscovering himself?

Manchester City star Jack Grealish is on his way to a new Premier League home this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his account on the "X" network: "Breaking: Jack Grealish will undergo his medical on Tuesday morning ahead of joining Everton. The deal is done."

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

He added: "An agreement has been reached with Manchester City over Grealish's move on loan, after obtaining the player's approval regarding the move to Everton."

Everton got their man after days of pushing. As Romano put it: "Everton had been pushing for several days to complete the deal, and have now succeeded in bringing Grealish back to their ranks."

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