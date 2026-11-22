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Chelsea suffered a heavy 4-1 home defeat to Leeds United on Saturday, adding to the questions over Xabi Alonso's ability to get the team back on track, with the loss following a previous setback against Sunderland.

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The hosts started well, and Emmanuel Emegha put them ahead at Stamford Bridge. Then it all unravelled. Noah Okafor scored twice, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Brenden Aaronson added two more as the afternoon turned into a nightmare for the London club and Leeds cruised to a big win.

The victory lifts Daniel Farke's side above Chelsea in the Premier League table. Alonso's team, meanwhile, have now suffered their fifth defeat in 11 league matches this season, having also lost 1-0 to Sunderland last time out.

Speaking on "talkSPORT", former Chelsea player Jason Cundy was furious with his old club. He called the display against Leeds worrying and warned that Alonso's future could be on the line if the same level continues, as reported by Metro.

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Cundy didn't hold back: "We're in a bad way, we were really bad, it was very bad. I can't believe what I watched. That was a worrying performance, and if it carries on like this, Alonso won't keep his job, I'm telling you that very clearly."

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He added: "You can't produce what you produced against Sunderland, then do the same thing against Leeds today and lose both games. We were disgusting today, absolutely disgusting. I'm still trying to find the right words to describe what happened, and with every passing minute we got worse, while Leeds got better."

He continued: "I'm genuinely worried now about what our season is going to look like. I'm being completely honest, I don't know where we'll finish the season, because we look like a team that easily belongs in the bottom half of the table." For all that, Chelsea still sit eighth.

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Alonso admitted his players couldn't cope with the swings in the match, saying: "We are in a fragile moment mentally. When we take a blow, we don't recover with enough strength and resilience, and that was my feeling in this match."

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The Spanish coach saw Moisés Caicedo's injury and first-half withdrawal, which came after the equaliser, as a turning point, explaining: "After the change we lost momentum completely. Up to that moment we were performing well, creating chances and playing in advanced areas, and we managed to play out of the opponent's press, but after that they started to believe they could win, while we lost that belief, and everything changed."

Alonso concluded: "After that, at no point were we able to regain our focus, we weren't able to deal with the pressure and we didn't get close to goal. We definitely need to find solutions, because setbacks will happen during matches, and it is essential that we are more resilient and better able to overcome them, and that we understand we have a long time left to play, because that is indispensable in this competition."

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