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Real Madrid's Ivorian player Yan Diomande sparked widespread debate on social media after posting a strongly worded message on his Snapchat account on Thursday.

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Diomande hit out at people who level accusations and abuse online, warning that their words and actions "will not go without consequences".

The former Leipzig star wrote: "The internet gives you the ability to say whatever you want from behind your phone to people you would never have dared to confront face to face."

Then came the warning: "But never forget that words have consequences, and that the virtual world does not exempt you from responsibility for your actions. Next December, many will realise that their actions will not go unpunished, and that everyone will bear responsibility for what they have done. The masks will fall."

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The 20-year-old didn't name anyone. But his remarks came amid a wave of accusations and rumours on social media questioning his real age and claiming he's older than his officially registered age.

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Posts and pictures circulating online claim Diomande falsified his date of birth and is older than his declared age. None of them offers any reliable evidence.

French newspaper "Le Monde" had examined the issue in a lengthy report, noting that the player has faced accusations about his age ever since he emerged on the European stage, despite no evidence to back them up.

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RFI also picked up the story, pointing out that doubts over African players' ages surface frequently. Diomande, it noted, is no exception.

Real Madrid's official website lists his birth as 14 November 2006 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. He turned 20 this November, and that date matches the one registered with world governing body FIFA.

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Diomande joined Real Madrid from Leipzig in August 2026 in a club-record deal. He'd earned the move with an impressive Bundesliga campaign, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists in 33 league matches, enough to attract interest from several of Europe's biggest clubs.

Yan Diomande grew up in difficult conditions in the working-class Sicogi neighbourhood of Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

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Back then, he played football barefoot in the streets with makeshift balls.

Coach Désiré Bamba spotted his talent when he was nine, and he later joined the AFI Sud Comoé academy. At 15, he moved to the United States alone to continue his education and develop his game, despite speaking no English at the time. His rise towards the top of world football was quick.