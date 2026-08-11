Diomande: I moved to Real Madrid thanks to this man

Yan Diomande has spoken for the first time in a Real Madrid shirt. The Ivorian, the most eye-catching of the club's summer signings, laid bare his feelings after the move to the Santiago Bernabeu and his ambitions with the Merengue side.

At 19, Diomande arrives off the back of a remarkable season with Leipzig. He established himself as one of the brightest young talents in the German league before scooping the Bundesliga's best young player award.

A childhood dream becomes reality

Once he watched Real Madrid's stars on television. Now he shares a dressing room with them, one of the standout milestones of his career so far.

Diomande told the Real Madrid channel, as reported by Spanish newspaper "AS": "I used to watch them on television, and today I share a dressing room with them. It is unbelievable."

The winger made no secret of his delight at pulling on the Real Madrid shirt, confirming the switch to the Merengue club had been a dream since childhood.

He said: "I am proud and happy because this was my dream. When I was a child, I wanted to play for the biggest clubs in the world. I am grateful to be here, and happy and proud of this step. I want to make my family proud of me."

"This is the biggest club in the world, and everyone wants to come here," he added. "I am grateful to be here, and I want to share my happiness with everyone. I want to be part of the team's victories."

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Mourinho played a role in the deal

Coach Jose Mourinho played his part in getting the deal over the line. Diomande confirmed the pair had spoken before the move was completed.

He said: "I want to thank the coach, because we spoke beforehand, and I am here thanks to him and thanks to the club of course. I am happy. Thank you for this signing, and thank you to the club and the coach for their belief in me."

Real Madrid? "It is more difficult here"

Playing for Real Madrid brings a different level of pressure and challenge, Diomande admitted, and he sees that as only natural given the club's stature.

"It is different," he explained. "Here everything is more difficult, and that is natural because it is the biggest club in the world. You have to work harder than at any other club to become the best in the world, and that is what I am trying to do."

He also touched on his character, saying: "I am a little shy when it comes to talking, and I want to learn the team's dynamic so that I can help it achieve many successes together."

Why did you choose Real Madrid?

Asked what drove his choice, Diomande did not hesitate. His answer summed up much of what he feels about the Merengue club.

He said: "Because it is the best club in the world. When Real Madrid calls you, you cannot say no. It is that simple."

Great ambition from the start

Fulfilling the dream of reaching Real Madrid is not enough for him. Diomande wants to make his mark quickly and help win titles.

He said in conclusion: "I want to achieve many successes with the club and help the team win everything. I am very happy to be here, and I hope to achieve a lot of success with the team. Hala Madrid!"