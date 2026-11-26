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Real Madrid's Ivorian star Yan Diomande has sparked widespread debate on social media after posting a strongly worded message on his Snapchat account on Thursday.

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Diomande took aim at people who hurl accusations and abuse online, warning that their words and actions "will not go without consequences".

The former Leipzig star wrote: "The internet gives you the ability to say whatever you want from behind your phone to people you would never dare to confront face to face."

He added: "But never forget that words have consequences, and that the virtual world does not free you from responsibility for your actions. Next December, many will realise that their actions will not go unpunished, and that everyone will be held accountable for what they have done. The masks will fall."

The Ivorian didn't say exactly who he meant. Nor did he explain the reference to December.

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The 20-year-old's post comes amid a wave of accusations and rumours that have dogged him on social media of late, questioning his real age and claiming he is older than officially registered.

Posts and images circulating online have tried to show that Diomande falsified his date of birth and is older than his declared age. None of them has offered reliable evidence.

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French newspaper Le Monde examined the case in a lengthy report, noting that the player has faced accusations about his age ever since he burst onto the European stage, despite no evidence to back them up.

RFI also picked up the story, pointing out that doubts over African players' ages surface often and that Diomande is far from an isolated case.

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Real Madrid's official website lists Diomande as born in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on 14 November 2006. He turned 20 this month, and that date matches the one registered with world governing body FIFA.

Diomande joined Real Madrid from Leipzig in August 2026 in a record deal for the Spanish club. He'd earned the move with a standout Bundesliga campaign: 12 goals and 8 assists in 33 league appearances, form that drew interest from several of Europe's top clubs.

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Yan Diomande grew up in Sicogi, a working-class neighbourhood of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, in tough conditions.

Back then, he played barefoot in the streets with makeshift balls.

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Coach Désiré Bamba spotted his talent when he was nine, and he went on to join the AFI Sud-Comoé academy. At 15, he moved to the United States alone to continue his education and develop his football, despite not speaking English at the time. His climb to the top of the game was swift.