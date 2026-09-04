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Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

Did he do Madrid a favour?: A controversial refereeing decision ignites Betis' stadium, and Mourinho shows his true face

Real Betis vs Real Madrid
Real Betis
Real Madrid
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
A. Guler
Spain
Portugal
Türkiye

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Real Madrid's trip to Real Betis threw up a refereeing storm on Friday night at La Cartuja, as Turkey's Arda Guler somehow stayed on the pitch despite a first-half booking. The Betis players' protests only grew louder, and Jose Mourinho ended up right at the heart of it on the touchline in this fourth-round La Liga clash.

Guler had picked up his yellow in the first half. Then, on 52 minutes, he caught Marc Roca with a clear foul while chasing the ball, a challenge that surely warranted a second yellow and a red.

The Turkish playmaker knew it the instant he made contact, throwing up his hand in apology, well aware a second booking was coming. Referee Hernandez saw it differently and waved play on.

Betis were furious. Captain Isco led the charge, demanding to know why Guler had escaped, while the Andalusian faithful roared their protests from the stands.

Konate then fouled Fran Garcia in the very next passage of play and collected a yellow of his own. Mourinho lost his cool over the decision and picked up a card himself, a far cry from the composure the Portuguese had shown across the opening three rounds.

Champions League
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Lille
LIL
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET
Champions League
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Real Madrid
RMA
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Inter
INT
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