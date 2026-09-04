Real Madrid's trip to Real Betis threw up a refereeing storm on Friday night at La Cartuja, as Turkey's Arda Guler somehow stayed on the pitch despite a first-half booking. The Betis players' protests only grew louder, and Jose Mourinho ended up right at the heart of it on the touchline in this fourth-round La Liga clash.

Guler had picked up his yellow in the first half. Then, on 52 minutes, he caught Marc Roca with a clear foul while chasing the ball, a challenge that surely warranted a second yellow and a red.

The Turkish playmaker knew it the instant he made contact, throwing up his hand in apology, well aware a second booking was coming. Referee Hernandez saw it differently and waved play on.

Betis were furious. Captain Isco led the charge, demanding to know why Guler had escaped, while the Andalusian faithful roared their protests from the stands.

Konate then fouled Fran Garcia in the very next passage of play and collected a yellow of his own. Mourinho lost his cool over the decision and picked up a card himself, a far cry from the composure the Portuguese had shown across the opening three rounds.