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Dick Schreuder has dropped Delé Thomas from NEC's squad. The coach told Ziggo Sport the forward has been suspended for disciplinary reasons.

Delé Thomas joined NEC from RB Leipzig for €1 million last summer but has yet to make his mark in Nijmegen.

Most of his appearances have come off the bench, and he has played just six times for NEC.

The 19-year-old left winger came through PSV's youth academy after they signed him from Feyenoord's youth set-up.

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His PSV contract was running down in the winter of 2025/26. Unable to agree a new deal, he left for Germany.

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Thomas did not get a look-in at Leipzig over the past six months and could leave just six months after arriving.

He will not be in NEC's matchday squad for Thursday's Europa League group-stage game against Stade Rennes.

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Schreuder has suspended the 19-year-old before. He missed the game against Ajax (1-1) a few weeks ago.

"We want to help him become a good professional. He has suffered a setback in that respect," Schreuder said at the time.

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Schreuder has not said exactly why he suspended Thomas or whether the forward will return to the squad next weekend. "Things did not go well last week. We are working with him every day, but things are not heading in the right direction."