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Real Madrid's line-up to face Alaves has a new look after Jose Mourinho decided to make clear changes to his starting selections. The move reflects his desire to freshen up the side and give some players a chance to feature, while restoring prominent names to their positions, led by Jude Bellingham, and handing Brahim Diaz a start.

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Mourinho has made four changes from the side that played Real Madrid's last Champions League match, according to the announced line-up. The standout is a start for Brahim Diaz, with Diomande rested. It's a striking tweak to the attacking options ahead of the eagerly awaited meeting with Alaves.

Thibaut Courtois starts in goal, with Valverde, Konate, Huijsen and Cucurella across the back line in front of him. Aurelien Tchouameni and Arda Guler hold the midfield, tasked with controlling the game and supporting the front line.

Up front, Mourinho turns to Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior behind French striker Kylian Mbappe. That gives Madrid variety. More than one of them can create chances and reach the opposition goal, whether by taking players on or drifting between the lines.

Bellingham's return to the playmaker role is one of the key features of the new line-up. Mourinho has moved him back into the area where he has more room to shape the build-up and link the team together. From there, he can make full use of his movement and chance creation, and get into dangerous areas behind the forwards.

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Konate and Huijsen are back as the centre-back pairing too, giving the defence a different shape. The coaching staff had expected them to return to the starting XI. Resting Diomande, though, is among the biggest calls Mourinho made in his four changes before the clash with Alaves.