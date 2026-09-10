Mikel Arteta lost his temper with three of his players during Arsenal's Champions League win over Napoli on Wednesday.

The Gunners won all eight of their league phase matches in Europe last season, and they kicked off this campaign in style with a 1-0 victory in Italy.

Arsenal were the better side throughout. Wasted chances in front of goal looked set to cost them all three points, until captain Martin Odegaard popped up with the winner in the 75th minute.

Delighted with his side's display in Napoli, Arteta admitted his only frustration was their failure to kill the game off earlier.

He told "TNT Sports" after the match: "We fully deserved the three points. Perhaps the performance does not reflect the result, as the team was brilliant."

As reported by the English newspaper "Metro", he added: "We showed high quality in many moments to break through their defence, and it was unfortunate because we wasted many great chances."

The Spaniard continued: "On any other day the result would have been different. We should have done it in a different way given the number of chances we created, but we achieved the win in the end."

Odegaard's recent influential displays also drew praise from his manager: "Martin contributes with goals that affect results, and that is what we want from our attacking players. We want them to be decisive, and he certainly was today too."

Arteta may have travelled back to north London a happy man, but he directed real fury at three of his players as they chased a second goal.

Late on, Arsenal squandered a golden chance to double their lead. Lucy Ward, the sports commentator on "TNT Sports", spotted Arteta screaming at Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke and Christos Tzolis to get back as Napoli broke on the counter-attack.

She said: "Mikel Arteta was absolutely furious on the touchline because Havertz, Madueke and Tzolis had not recovered after that attack."

Ward added: "It was very interesting. As Arsenal's attack ended, those three all came back slowly, and Mikel Arteta ran along the touchline and screamed at them to get back to their positions."

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