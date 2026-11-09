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imago-sport-1085515711.jpgSports Press Photo
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

Despite Rudiger's provocation: Militao surprises Valencia fans with an unexpected gift

Eder Militao
A. Ruediger
Real Madrid
Valencia
LaLiga
Champions League
Brazil
Germany
Spain

The Brazilian chooses forgiveness over anger

Real Madrid thrashed Valencia, but the win came wrapped in flashpoints that spilled well beyond the pitch. The tunnel bust-up at half-time was only part of it.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", Antonio Rüdiger wound up two Valencia fans sitting behind the Real Madrid substitutes' bench. The German had sprung off the bench to celebrate Arda Güler's goal, the strike that put Los Blancos 2-0 up at the Mestalla.

Both supporters rounded on Rüdiger over the manner of his celebration, a cheeky attempt to mimic Cristiano Ronaldo that looked quite the comic turn.

Later in the match, Rüdiger and Éder Militão left the bench to protest an assistant referee's decision. As they sat back down, the same two fans gestured at them and demanded, none too politely, that they take their seats.

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The twist arrived after the final whistle. Those same fans asked Militão for his warm-up shirt, and the Brazilian didn't hesitate, walking over to where they stood, peeling off the top and handing it across.

Delighted, the pair pressed their hands to their hearts to thank the Real Madrid defender.

The clip raced around social media, and one user posted a photo of the fans with a pointed question: "Aren't these the same two people who directed all kinds of criticism at Antonio during his goal celebration?".

Militão himself stepped in to reply: "Yes, we should not live with grudges".

One friendly gesture from the Brazilian capped yet another fiery trip to Valencia for Real Madrid.

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