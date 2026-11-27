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Real Madrid have announced that Moroccan player Brahim Diaz has extended his contract until 2031, keeping the two parties together for four more seasons. The move shows the Spanish club's determination to keep their playmaker, despite his limited game time in recent months.

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Real Madrid confirmed the news in an official statement on Friday: "Spain's Real Madrid and Brahim Diaz have agreed to extend the contract, keeping the player at the club until 30 June 2031."

The new deal replaces his previous contract, which was due to expire in the summer of 2027, and runs until 2031. It also comes with an improved salary, according to Spanish newspaper "AS".

Talks had reached an advanced stage as early as last June, when the newspaper revealed the two sides were closing in on an agreement. The final details have since been ironed out and the renewal is now official.

There were no significant complications. Both the Real Madrid board and the player wanted to keep working together for the long term. The club see Brahim as someone they can rely on in the years ahead, while the player remains committed to his dream of succeeding with Los Blancos.

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He's the fourth Real Madrid player to sign a new deal in the last ten days, following Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni and Thibaut Courtois.

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Brahim was 19 when he joined Real Madrid from Manchester City in January 2019 for €15 million plus a further five million in performance-related add-ons. His contract with the English club was due to expire that June.

City wanted to keep him. The youngster was starting to feature in then manager Pep Guardiola's plans, just as his team-mate and friend Phil Foden was on the rise. Then Real Madrid entered the talks and changed the course of the deal.

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Madrid didn't wait for his City contract to run out and sign him for free. They moved early and completed the deal in January 2019. According to the report, it remains the club's last winter signing.

Brahim left his hometown of Malaga for England as a youngster, and ever since then his dream had been to return to Spain and write a success story at Real Madrid. That hasn't changed. Clubs with deep pockets and attractive sporting projects have come calling in recent months, but none could persuade him to leave the Spanish giants.

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Milan spell made him a more mature star

Before returning to Madrid, Brahim spent three successful seasons on loan at Italian side Milan, with the deal extended after his first campaign.

The Italians repeatedly wanted to make the move permanent, but Real Madrid stood firm. They refused to include a buy clause and agreed only to a loan with no option to purchase.

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Wearing the No.10 shirt for the Rossoneri, Brahim became one of the team's key figures. He helped them win Serie A in 2022 and was part of their run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2023.

He made 124 appearances for Milan, a spell that helped him develop and gain experience before he returned to Real Madrid in 2023 on a new contract. That's the deal that has now been extended until 2031.

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Back then, Brahim had to convince Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti that he could play an important role. He came into the coach's plans late that season, but he made the most of the chances he got and forced Ancelotti to admit he deserved more of a place in the line-up.

His standing at the club grew as his level rose, and Adidas made him one of their leading faces through a major sponsorship deal.

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Morocco give him a leadership role

Internationally, Brahim Diaz chose Morocco after, according to the report, Spain made no fresh approaches to convince him to wear their shirt.

The Atlas Lions have handed him a prominent status and a leadership role. He's now one of the main faces of the Moroccan project, and he wears the No.10 shirt.

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He shone at the last World Cup with four assists, a tally only Michael Olise bettered. He also finished top scorer at the Africa Cup of Nations with five goals, in a tournament whose legal fallout is still ongoing.

Impressive numbers despite few minutes

At Real Madrid, though, minutes are hard to come by. According to the figures in the report, he has played just 258 so far.

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When he does get on, he delivers. Against PSV Eindhoven he came on in the 80th minute and, just four minutes later, set up Kylian Mbappe with a precise pass into space that put the French striker through on goal.

His Champions League numbers tell the story. He tops Real Madrid's assist chart in the competition this season with four, level with Arda Guler, even though the Turkish player has had far more minutes on the pitch.

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Within the squad, only Guler, with nine, and Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, with five each, have more assists. But none of them can match the Moroccan's rate: one every 64.5 minutes.

Brahim is handling the lack of opportunities calmly. He's making the most of every minute in a bid to win back the role he used to play, without easing off in training or losing his desire to prove himself.

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He still lives by his philosophy of "making the difficult look easy", the phrase he repeats when celebrating his goals. Along the way, he has become one of Morocco's biggest stars and an influential figure at Real Madrid.