Media figure Battal Al-Qous has revealed an intriguing twist in the future of England's Ivan Toney. The Al-Ahli striker has caught the eye of Newcastle United, who are plotting a move for him in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Speaking on his programme "Fil Marma", Al-Qous claimed Newcastle have made Toney a winter target under German coach Matthias Jaissle. The former Al-Ahli boss knows the England striker's qualities inside out, having worked with him during their spell in the Saudi league.

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Jaissle's role at the helm of Newcastle adds an extra dimension to the story. His time alongside Toney at Al-Ahli left him well aware of the striker's potential and the attacking spark he can bring.

The German coach has, however, denied that Newcastle have opened talks with Al-Ahli over Toney. The English club are bound by financial fair play rules that would block any such deal.

For now, the interest rests entirely on what Al-Qous has revealed. No official offer has been tabled and no negotiations have begun between the two clubs, leaving Al-Ahli to wait on developments with Toney still tied to a contract in Saudi Arabia.