Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia will be without two foreign stars for their eagerly awaited clash with Al-Khaleej in the Roshn League.

The Jeddah side host Al-Khaleej tomorrow, Thursday, at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in the eleventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Al-Ahli will face Al-Khaleej without Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Brazilian winger Wenderson Galeno, both out injured.

Mendy has been missing since the end of the last international break after picking up an injury in training. It has already ruled him out of the Roshn League fixtures against Al-Fateh and Al-Feiha, as well as the AFC Champions League Elite tie with Al-Wasl of the UAE.

Next matches AHL Saudi Pro League 14:00 ALK

Galeno, meanwhile, sat out the last two matches against Al-Wasl and Al-Feiha with an injury sustained against Al-Fateh in the Saudi Roshn League.

There is better news elsewhere. English striker Ivan Toney has returned to training after recovering from the injury that kept him out of the recent defeat to Al-Feiha.

Al-Ahli sit fifth in the Saudi League table on 18 points, seven adrift of leaders Al-Qadsiah. "Al-Raqi" do, however, have a game in hand.