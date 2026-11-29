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Germany international Florian Wirtz and Liverpool have suffered a minor setback in the Premier League.

After three straight wins in all competitions, Andoni Iraola's side drew 1-1 (1-1) away to local rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby, dropping valuable points in the race for Champions League places.

Wirtz set up Dominik Szoboszlai's fifth-minute opener, but an own goal from former Leverkusen player Jeremie Frimpong in the 25th minute brought Everton level. Showered with praise of late, Wirtz impressed again but failed to score for the first time in five competitive matches for Liverpool and Germany.

Szoboszlai converted a fine lay-off from Wirtz on the edge of the box to give Liverpool a dream start, but Everton fought back. They deserved their equaliser, even if Liverpool had more control of the game.

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Wirtz missed a chance to restore Liverpool's lead in the 35th minute, as did striker Alexander Isak in the 36th. Liverpool struggled to break down the hosts' deep defensive block, particularly in the second half.