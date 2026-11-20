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The transfer market is not measured solely by the value of deals, but also by the return those operations deliver.

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The Sport newspaper reported that putting Karim Adeyemi and Yan Diomande side by side makes for particularly interesting reading at Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The Catalan club signed the German for a fixed fee of 22 million euros, plus 7 million in variables.

Real Madrid paid 125 million euros for the Ivorian winger, with a further 15 million euros possible in bonuses.

That's an investment gap of more than 100 million euros. So far, the pitch hasn't reflected it in the way you might expect.

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DataMB's figures show the Barcelona winger comfortably outperforming the Real Madrid man in most attacking areas.

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Karim Adeyemi and Yan Diomande have scored 4 goals apiece. But the Barcelona forward has needed far less time to get there.

The German has played 15 matches for a total of 546 minutes, against 16 matches and 892 minutes for the Real Madrid player. In other words, Adeyemi has matched his rival's tally in 346 fewer minutes.

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Diomande edges the assists, with 4 to Adeyemi's 3. Even so, the Barcelona player's scoring output stands out given his more limited game time.

Karim Adeyemi's figure for non-penalty expected goals plus expected assists is remarkable: 99.8, compared with 25.9 for Diomande.

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He also leads by a wide margin in key passes, 91.3 against 21.9, and in assists, 84.1 against 69.4.

Where the Real Madrid player shines is dribbling and beating opponents. He scores 97.5 for successful dribbles, ahead of Karim Adeyemi's 90.3.

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Yan Diomande also has the better numbers for carrying the ball forward by dribbling and for successful crosses.