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Paris Saint-Germain have suffered a painful blow at an extremely sensitive time after losing one of their leading attacking weapons, Frenchman Désiré Doué, to a torn anterior cruciate ligament. The setback not only threatens the team's plans for the rest of the season but also puts the Parisian hierarchy to a tough test in the winter transfer window, as they search for a player capable of filling the void left by one of the squad's brightest talents.

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Doué picked up the injury during Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 clash with Nice, and the club later confirmed in an official statement that he had torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The Frenchman is scheduled to have surgery before the end of November and is expected to miss the rest of the 2026-2027 season. It's a major loss for Luis Enrique. The Spanish coach had been counting on his attacking quality and his ability to fill a variety of roles on the pitch.

The fallout doesn't stop in Paris. France will also be without the 20-cap international for their eagerly awaited UEFA Nations League quarter-final against Spain.

Enrique's problems run deeper still. Other absences have hit his front line, most notably Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, while recurring injuries continue to dog Ousmane Dembélé. That leaves the Spanish coach short of attacking options just as Paris Saint-Germain chase every trophy on offer.

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The club do have options in-house, such as Ferran Torres, Mika Godts and Senny Mayulu. They might not be enough to replace what Doué brings, though, and the hierarchy are now thinking seriously about entering the winter transfer market.

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A specific profile: who does Campos want?

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Paris Saint-Germain are set to strengthen their attack in January. Doué's injury has turned a new signing from an option into a necessity.

Luís Campos, the club's sporting adviser, has started sketching out the deal in tandem with Luis Enrique, the report adds. The club want a versatile attacker, with a clear preference for someone who can play on the wing.

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Any new name won't do. The player must have specific technical attributes that suit the Spanish coach's philosophy. Top of the list: the ability to beat defenders and win one-on-one duels, move effectively in tight spaces and deal quickly with pressure from opponents.

Enrique wants someone who can slot straight into his tactical system and make a difference without a long settling-in period, keeping the team's attack sharp through Doué's lengthy absence.

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Brunner and Kroupi out of the reckoning, and a carefully calculated budget

Some of the names linked with Paris Saint-Germain don't fit the profile at this stage, Foot Mercato points out. Among them are Monaco's Paris Brunner and Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi, even though both feature on the club's list of potential candidates.

Nor will the Parisian hierarchy get into a bidding war or splash out on an exorbitant deal simply to cover Doué's sudden absence. The aim is to spend wisely and land a player who adds what's needed at a reasonable cost.

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That won't be easy. Signing a high-calibre attacker mid-season is a major challenge, because clubs usually hold on to their key players during the winter window.

Luís Campos must now strike a balance between technical quality and financial cost. Luis Enrique, meanwhile, awaits a replacement who can fill the gap left by Doué and keep Paris Saint-Germain's ambitions alive in every competition.