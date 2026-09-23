Derksen takes aim at ‘childish’ Van Dijk after watching press conference footage

Johan Derksen watched Virgil van Dijk's press conference on Wednesday in amazement. The Netherlands captain clashed with, among others, Valentijn Driessen, much to Derksen's surprise.

"Virgil, this is a bit of a chore, isn't it? You're a bit grumpy today. Normally you're quite a nice bloke," Driessen began at the press conference.

"Sometimes things need to be said. I can't just keep listening to all that whining all the time," Van Dijk replied. "Can't you just be open as well? You're being super curt," Driessen hit back.

Derksen

"He's always had the wind in his sails. And now he's completely rattled because someone dares to criticise him. He's not used to that," Derksen said as he analysed Van Dijk's press conference on Vandaag Inside.

"But you're only a star if you don't have any trouble with that either," Derksen told the defender. "It's a bit childish that the great Van Dijk is losing sleep over a few sentences he doesn't like."

Derksen also took aim at the player from Dijk. "He is very vulnerable. Van Dijk needs four people around him so that he can play Beckenbauer."

"A few years ago I said something. And then Van Dijk decided that the Netherlands national team would no longer speak to VI. That was very pleasant, because not a single footballer has anything left to say after a match. Idle chatter and stating the obvious," said the critical Derksen.