Johan Derksen cannot understand why PEC Zwolle have appointed Alex Pastoor as their new coach. The club named the North Holland native last week as the replacement for the recently sacked Henry van der Vegt.

'I don't understand why they chose him. I'm so tired of that man. He's a real pseudo-professor. The way he talks about football. It's not that complicated or interesting, Alex,' Derksen says on Vandaag Inside .

Valentijn Driessen adds: 'You know it's not that complicated. But those club directors think it's all wonderful. He has them all wrapped around his finger with that talk.'

'He acts like a semi-intellectual,' Derksen continues. 'And that guy from Heerenveen is the technical director there, Gerry Hamstra. He absolutely hates Gertjan Verbeek. It would have been a nice job for Verbeek, because he lives close to the stadium.'

Derksen adds: 'Hamstra will never appoint Verbeek. Yet I think Verbeek is a better fit for PEC than that know-it-all.'

'And Gertjan is still very much involved in football. He doesn't miss a match. He's everywhere,' De Snor concludes.

After the international break, the 60-year-old Pastoor will take his place on the PEC bench for the first time. The mid-table side from Zwolle visit Telstar, currently 16th in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie, on 21 November.