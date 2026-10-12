Johan Derksen tears into Dusan Tadic on Groeten uit Grolloo. The 37-year-old forward's comments about his NEC team-mates have angered the analyst from Drenthe.

"It's harder to have less capable players around you. I regularly make moves to set things up and don't get the ball. Or I don't get it back. Apparently my brain works too quickly", Tadic said last week in an interview with NU.nl.

Derksen says: "He should count his blessings that Marcel Boekhoorn liked the idea of bringing in a big name." He continues: "Look, he's been playing like an old man in recent years. He couldn't do it at Ajax any more. And now he has to play against Ajax, so he's trying to curry favour with Ajax. Being a bit disparaging about NEC in the media. As if to say: I was always used to playing for clubs that compete for trophies."

"Then you shouldn't have signed for NEC, lad", Derksen tells the Serbian veteran. "This is very unpleasant. And then he claims his words were taken out of context. But that has since been checked. And he was quoted entirely accurately. So that's a lie as well."

Derksen continues: "No, he hasn't done himself any favours here. And I think he'll also lose his starting place at NEC as the season goes on. Because he's a veteran. He still talks like a star, but his performances no longer match."

Next matches HAS Conference League 12:45 AJX

"I think Boekhoorn is paying him a princely salary. Because he saw Tadic in an NEC shirt as a prestige signing. But I don't think he'll live up to it this season. Because you won't win the war with Tadic in the team", Derksen predicts.