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Georgios Donis Herve Renard Saudi ArabiaGetty
Translated by

Denying the sacking is not enough: will Deniz get a taste of Renard's cup with the Saudi national team?

Originals
Saudi Arabia
G. Donis
H. Renard
R. Martinez
Gulf Cup
Asian Cup
Saudi Arabia
Greece
France
Spain

A defining stage in Saudi Arabia's journey

Controversy continues to dominate the Saudi football scene, fuelled in recent hours by the news surrounding Greek head coach Georgios Donis.

Press reports had confirmed the Saudi Arabian Football Federation had settled on dismissing Donis, replacing him with Spaniard Roberto Martinez, the former Portugal boss, to lead Saudi Arabia at the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Those reports sparked fury among Saudi fans. They rejected the idea of sacking the Greek coach and demanded he stay on, particularly after guiding the side to the Arabian Gulf Cup title, "Gulf Cup 27".

The federation hit back today, Thursday, with a statement announcing that Donis would remain in his post for the coming period and denying all the swirling reports of a possible dismissal.

Yet that statement is hardly conclusive proof the Greek will stay, especially given what happened to Frenchman Herve Renard, the former Saudi boss, before his sacking last April.

On 1 April, just two weeks before Renard went, the federation denied any intention to oust the Frenchman ahead of the 2026 World Cup finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Strangely, it was the second such denial. The federation had said the same before the friendly against Serbia in Belgrade, a 2-1 defeat for Saudi Arabia last March.

Two denials, yet Renard still walked away from the Saudi job. Donis stepped in to replace him.

Now the Greek fears he could leave Saudi Arabia exactly as he arrived: sacked after an official denial from the federation.

Donis failed to take Saudi Arabia beyond the group stage at the 2026 World Cup. He then led them to the Gulf Cup 27 title, their first trophy in 23 years.

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