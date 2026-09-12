Dennis and Jhon van Beukering sent away by club after violent incident

Dennis and Jhon van Beukering are no longer GVVV's coaches. The Tweede Divisie amateur club announced it after an investigation into Saturday's events around the away match against IJsselmeervogels.

Jhon van Beukering is accused of grievous assault at half-time during the amateur football top clash between IJsselmeervogels and GVVV. The former Feyenoord and NEC player is alleged to have struck IJsselmeervogels player Quiermo Dumay in the face.

Saturday afternoon at Sportpark De Westmaat spiralled out of control. With the score at 0-2, both teams headed for the dressing room, but that was where it went wrong. According to RTV Utrecht, Dumay was struck in the face as he entered the players' tunnel.

Dumay suffered considerable damage as a result. Photos show his face covered in blood and that he has lost a few teeth. It has now emerged that Van Beukering is alleged to be the culprit. At GVVV, he is assistant coach to his brother Dennis van Beukering.

GVVV have now issued a statement. ''G.V.V.V. are deeply shocked by the events that took place on Saturday afternoon during half-time of the match against IJsselmeervogels. Violence does not fit in any way within our club or within the values that G.V.V.V. stand for. We explicitly distance ourselves from every form of physical violence, both on and off the football pitch'', it reads on the website.

Immediately after the match, the board took action and launched a careful investigation into the events and the role of those involved. ''Based on the information currently available, the board have decided that our head coach Dennis van Beukering and assistant coach Jhon van Beukering will no longer carry out any work for G.V.V.V. with immediate effect. In addition, the board have concluded that there is insufficient basis to continue the collaboration with them'', making it clear that the coaches must leave the amateur club.

''The formal and contractual settlement of this will take place carefully and directly with those involved. In the interest of the investigation, the persons involved and any procedures, G.V.V.V. will make no further statements on this matter at this time'', said the club board, who are giving full cooperation to the police, the KNVB and other competent authorities.

Meanwhile, Jhon van Beukering posted a statement on Instagram Stories on Saturday evening, saying IJsselmeervogels also bear some responsibility for the row in the catacombs. He also stresses that Dumay is alleged to have struck Dennis van Beukering and that they are going to file a report.